Opposition demands triple talaq Bill be referred to joint select committee

A united Opposition in the on Thursday pitched for referring the to a 'joint select committee' of Parliament, claiming its provisions were unconstitutional and that there was a need for greater scrutiny of the draft law.

As soon as the House met at 2 pm after an adjournment to take up the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, Leader of the Congress in the Mallikarjun Kharge said that it be referred to a joint select committee of the two Houses for greater scrutiny.

He said several provisions of the Bill were "unconstitutional".



AIADMK leader P Venugopal, TMC's Sudip Bandhopadhyay, AIMIM's Assaduddin Owaisi and Supriya Sule (NCP) also made similar demands.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said a similar Bill was discussed and passed by the Therefore, members can flag issues during the debate.

She said all of a sudden a demand cannot be made to send it to a committee.



Moving his statutory resolution opposing an ordinance issued earlier (which the bill seeks to replace), N K Premchandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party) said the Bill is bad in law as it seeks to criminalise a "civil wrong" and hence it should be referred to a select committee.

Four hours have been allocated to discuss the Bill.