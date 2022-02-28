India's April-January fiscal deficit rises to 58.9% of FY22 target: Govt

-
India's federal fiscal deficit between April and January rose to Rs 9.38 trillion ($124.6 billion), or 58.9% of the year-to-March budgeted target, government data showed on Monday.
In April-January, net tax receipts were Rs 15.47 trillion while total expenditure was Rs 28.09 trillion, the data showed.
($1 = 74.2970 Indian rupees)
