Over 100,000 people in Rajasthan benefited from Chiranjeevi scheme: CM

-
ALSO READ
Ensure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines in Rajasthan: Gehlot to officials
Assam Congress MLAs will not leave party post-election, says Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot hits out at Modi govt over electoral bonds scheme
Rajasthan govt to roll out health insurance coverage scheme on May 1
Rajasthan has insufficient stock of Covid-19 vaccine: CM Ashok Gehlot
-
More than one lakh people in Rajasthan have so far taken benefit of the state government's ambitious Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.
Expressing happiness over this, the Chief Minister has appealed people to get themselves registered under the scheme if they have not taken it up yet.
"It is a matter of great happiness that so far more than one lakh beneficiaries have got cashless treatment amounting to more than Rs 100 crore under Chiranjeevi Yojana," Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.
The scheme provides free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh annually to each family in government and private hospitals. The scheme was implemented in the state from May 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU