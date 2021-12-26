Over 44.3 mn income tax returns filed till December 25 for 2020-21

-
Over 4.43 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for the 2020-21 fiscal have been filed, which includes over 11.68 lakh returns filed on December 25, the I-T department said on Sunday.
This comprises over 2.41 crore ITR-1 and 1.09 crore ITR-4 getting filed for FY2020-21 (Assessment Year 2021-22) till December 25, 2021.
"A total of 4,43,17,697 #ITRs have been filed up to 25.12.2021 including 11,68,027 #ITRs having been filed on the day itself," the department tweeted.
The department has been reminding taxpayers to file their returns for FY2020-21 by sending SMSes and emails.
ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler Forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property / other sources (interest etc).
ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.
The extended deadline for filing ITR by individuals ends on December 31. The original deadline was July 31, 2021.
For the 2019-20 fiscal, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.
