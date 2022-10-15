JUST IN
Major rail infra project commissioned; boost to AP coastal economy
India has been a leader in digitalisation over last few years: IMF official
Despite global headwinds, Indian economy will stay on course: Sitharaman
India among very few standout performers in a world of uncertainties: FM
India unlikely to be hit hard by global recession, says SBI chairman
India to produce 25% of its oil demand by 2030, says Hardeep Puri
India allows exports of wheat flour processed from imported grain
Bahubhashini can make education accessible to every corner: Pradhan
Mustard gains in initial rabi sowing, markets bullish on wheat
ONDC to start outreach programme to help sellers speed up their business
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves Rs 35 crore for gyms, fitness centres in state
Business Standard

PM Modi to release funds worth Rs 16,000 cr during PM Kisan Samman Sammelan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate "PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022" on October 17 at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in the national capital

Topics
PM Kisan | Narendra Modi | PM Kisan scheme

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of dedication of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, in Ayodhya, via video message on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate "PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022" on October 17 at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in the national capital.

During the event, the PM will release the 12th installment amount of Rs 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer.

More than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1500 agri startups will assemble to witness the event.

Officials said that more than one crore farmers, from various institutions are expected to attend the event virtually. The sammelan will also witness participation of researchers, policy makers and other stakeholders.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate 600 Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers. Under the scheme, the fertilizer retail shops in the country will be converted into PMKSK in a phased manner. PMKSK will cater to a wide variety of needs of the farmers and provide agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements); testing facilities for soil, seeds, fertilizers; generate awareness among farmers; provide information regarding various government schemes and ensure regular capacity building of retailers at block/ district level outlets. More than 3.3 lakh retail fertilizer shops are planned to be converted into PMKSK.

During the event, the Prime Minister will launch Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation One Fertilizer. Under the scheme, the PM will launch Bharat Urea Bags, which will help companies market fertilizers under the single brand name "Bharat".

Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs 6000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each. So far, eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs 2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition. About 300 startups will showcase their innovation related to Precision Farming, Post-Harvest & Value Add Solutions, Allied Agriculture, Waste to Wealth, Mechanisation for Small Farmers, Supply Chain Management, Argi-Logistic, among others. The platform would facilitate startups to interact with farmers, FPOs, agri-experts, corporates etc. Startups will also share their experience and interact with other stakeholders in technical sessions.

--IANS

kvm/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PM Kisan

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 14:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.