PMAY: Maharashtra's Cidco unveils lottery for over 14,000 affordable houses

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), a state planning agency, on Saturday announced a lottery for 14,838 in the area.

CIDCO's managing director Lokesh Chandra said that online registration process for this scheme under the will start on August 13.

The apartments are being constructed for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories, he said.

There would be 5,262 apartments in the and the rest in LIG.

The application process will begin from August 15 and will be open till September 17.

The draw will be conducted on October 2. The entire process will be online.

has opted for a completely online process for a for the first time.

The buildings will be constructed at 11 locations across Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli and Dronagiri.

Apartments in will have a carpet area of 25.81 sq mt and those in LIG will have carpet area of29.82 sq mt.