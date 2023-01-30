Pvt broadcasters to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 mins daily

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday drew attention towards the obligation of public service broadcasting and guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of television channels in India.

The guidelines, among other things, require private to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 minutes every day.

In this regard, the ministry undertook extensive consultations with the private satellite TV channel and their associations and based on their inputs, an 'advisory' was issued on Monday.

Through the advisory, the ministry has clarified that the relevant content embedded in the programmes being telecast can be accounted for by public service broadcasting.

It is also clarified that the content need not be of 30 minutes at a stretch and could be spread over smaller time slots and requires the broadcaster to submit a monthly report online on the Broadcast Seva Portal.

The theme for the broadcasting should comprise national importance and social relevance, including education and spread of literacy; agriculture and rural development; health and family welfare; science and technology; welfare of women; welfare of the weaker sections of the society; protection of environment and of cultural heritage; and national integration.

It also said that the broadcaster shall keep the record of the content telecast for a period of 90 days.

The Electronic Media Monitoring Centre under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shall keep the record of the content telecast for a period of 90 days.

It said the private satellite TV channels are accordingly advised to report public service broadcasting in the manner prescribed above, with effect from March 1, 2023.

