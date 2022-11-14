JUST IN
Rajasthan govt approves Rs 2.60 crore for camel conservation scheme

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the scheme, an official statement said on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Rajasthan government has approved an outlay of Rs 2.60 crore for the Camel Conservation Scheme which is aimed at protecting camels.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the scheme, an official statement said on Monday.

Under the scheme, each female camel and calf will be tagged by the veterinary doctor and an identity card will be issued. The camel rearer will be given Rs 5,000 while the veterinarian will receive Rs 50 honorarium for each identity card. On completion of one year of the camel calf, the rearer will get another installment of Rs 5,000.

The amount of both the installments will be deposited in the bank account of the camel rearer.

The chief minister has decided to implement the camel conservation and development policy in the budget for the year 2022-23. A provision of Rs 10 crore was made for this.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:56 IST

