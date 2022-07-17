Rajesh Bhushan gets charge of Secretary, Department of Health Research

-
ALSO READ
Health Secretary Bhushan on key WHO panel during 75th World Health Assembly
Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejects Padma Bhushan award
Honour to receive Padma Bhushan, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Bhushan steel case: Aarti Singal gets bail within 7-days of arrest
Focus on genome sequencing: Centre to states amid Covid surge in Europe
-
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan was on Saturday given the additional charge of the Secretary, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The decision comes after the tenure of Dr Balram Bhargava as Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Secretary, Department of Health Research came to an end.
"The competent authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Department of Health, with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an order by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) stated.
Bhargava's tenure as ICMR D-G was on April 12 extended for three more months. He was appointed as the Director General of the apex research body on April 16, 2018 for four years. He was also the secretary of the Health Research Department under the health ministry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU