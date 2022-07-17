Rajesh Bhushan gets charge of Secretary, Department of Health Research

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan was on Saturday given the additional charge of the Secretary, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The decision comes after the tenure of Dr Balram Bhargava as Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Secretary, Department of Health Research came to an end.

"The competent authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Department of Health, with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an order by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) stated.

Bhargava's tenure as ICMR D-G was on April 12 extended for three more months. He was appointed as the Director General of the apex research body on April 16, 2018 for four years. He was also the secretary of the Health Research Department under the .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)