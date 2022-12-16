RBI's central board reviews current economic situation, challenges

-
-
The central board of the Reserve Bank on Friday reviewed the prevailing economic situation and challenges emanating from geopolitical developments.
The 599th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took place in Kolkata under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, the RBI said in a statement.
"The board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges, including geopolitical developments, finance and trade," it said.
The board also discussed the activities of select central office departments and the draft report on the Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2021-22.
Directors of the central board -- Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia -- participated in the meeting.
Deputy governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar, were also present during the meeting.
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 22:11 IST
