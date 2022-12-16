JUST IN
Apparel exports arrest fall, rise by 11.7 pc in Nov: AEPC Chairman
RBI's central board reviews current economic situation, challenges
No separate law yet to regulate digital media, says IT Ministry
India to remain top buyer of Russia's Urals crude in Dec, says report
AP govt to release Rs 6,500 crore to SHGs under YSR Asara scheme in Jan
Wheat stock in central pool dips even as sowing continues at brisk pace
Indo-US Trade Policy Forum meet likely to be held in early 2023
All services in J&K to go online by Jan 15, says Chief Secretary
Crude oil imports up 52.58% to $146.57 bn in Apr-Nov: Comm min data
SDGs like no poverty, zero hunger priority for govt: Jitendra Singh
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
No separate law yet to regulate digital media, says IT Ministry
icon-arrow-left
Apparel exports arrest fall, rise by 11.7 pc in Nov: AEPC Chairman
Business Standard

RBI's central board reviews current economic situation, challenges

The central board of the Reserve Bank on Friday reviewed the prevailing economic situation and challenges emanating from geopolitical developments

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Indian Economy

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The central board of the Reserve Bank on Friday reviewed the prevailing economic situation and challenges emanating from geopolitical developments.

The 599th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took place in Kolkata under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, the RBI said in a statement.

"The board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges, including geopolitical developments, finance and trade," it said.

The board also discussed the activities of select central office departments and the draft report on the Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2021-22.

Directors of the central board -- Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia -- participated in the meeting.

Deputy governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar, were also present during the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 22:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.