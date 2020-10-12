JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Expecting FY21 GDP contraction to be less than 9.5%: PNB MD & CEO

Fiscally restrained govt tries new formula to boost festive consumer spend
Business Standard

Retail inflation at 8-month high in September; August IIP in negative zone

Industrial activity bore the brunt of localised lockdowns and work restrictions in August, chipping away nearly a tenth of the factory output

Topics
Inflation | IIP

Abhishek Waghmare 

Industrial output, IIP, workers, industry
Food inflation at 10.68 per cent in September, against 9.05 per cent in the previous month, is the crux of worry

Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) predicted gradual easing of retail inflation, consumer price index-based inflation for September came in at 7.34 per cent, from 6.69 per cent in the previous month on account of rising food prices. This marks the highest level recorded in eight months, and well above the RBI’s target range of 2-6 per cent. Though moderation is expected after the kharif harvest, an uptick in inflation when economic recovery is underway is troublesome. Food inflation at 10.68 per cent in September, against 9.05 per cent in the previous month, is the crux of worry.
.

Another key barometer of the economy, the Index of Industrial Production declined 8 per cent in August. Industrial activity bore the brunt of localised lockdowns and work restrictions in August, chipping away nearly a tenth of the factory output.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 12 2020. 19:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.