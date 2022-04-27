Rupee slumps 16 paise to 76.72 against US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee up 10 paise to 75.93 vs dollar amid RBI status quo on rates
Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens
Indian rupee surges 25 paise to close at 75.28 against US dollar
Rupee advances 22 paise to 76.78 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee falls by 23 paise to 76.65 against US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee depreciated 16 paise to 76.72 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, weighed down by the strength of the greenback and unabated foreign fund outflows.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.69 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 76.72, registering a fall of 16 paise from the last close.
On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 76.56 against the dollar.
The rupee opened weaker against the dollar on Wednesday as the American currency continued its upward trajectory, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
Asian and emerging market peers were mixed , however, hopes of stimulus from China could cap depreciation bias of the peers and aid sentiments for the local unit, Iyer said.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 102.34.
The US dollar strengthened as concerns about slowing growth in China and expectations the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike rates boosted demand for the greenback, Iyer noted.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 392.12 points or 0.68 per cent lower at 56,964.49, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 126.25 points or 0.73 per cent to 17,074.55.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.27 per cent to USD 105.27 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,174.05 crore, as per stock exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU