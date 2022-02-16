Rupee surges 25 paise to close at 75.07 against USD as Ukraine fears ease

-
ALSO READ
Rupee pares initial losses, surges 29 paise to close at 75.31 against USD
Rupee slumps for 5th day in a row, closes at 75.58 against US dollar
Rupee declines 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.72 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee gains 17 paise to 75.73 against US dollar in opening session
-
The rupee appreciated by 25 paise to close at 75.07 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid signs of de-escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.24 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.96 and a low of 75.24. It finally settled at 75.07, a rise of 25 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee had snapped its five-session losing streak and surged 28 paise to close at 75.32.
US President Joe Biden has said that the US is ready to respond "decisively" to a Russian attack on Ukraine which is still very much a possibility, urging Moscow to step back from the brink of war.
Biden said the US is still open for diplomacy to resolve the issue while stressing that more than 150,000 Russian troops remain on the Ukrainian border.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19 per cent to 95.80.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 145.37 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 57,996.68, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 30.25 points or 0.17 per cent to 17,322.20.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.80 per cent higher at USD 94.03 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,298.76 crore, as per stock exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU