Scheme for industrial development to make J-K self-reliant: Goyal

The central sector scheme for industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir will help in making the union territory self-reliant and push growth, besides creating jobs for lakhs of people, union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.
It would also encourage businesses to invest in the union territory, the commerce and industry minister said during the launch of a portal for registration of units for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir.
"This scheme will help Jammu and Kashmir to become self-reliant and developed," he said, adding products like handloom, handicrafts and silk from Jammu and Kashmir are now reaching global markets.
Goyal said the portal would further improve ease of doing business and bring all-round transparency.
DigiLocker facility will also be added with this portal so that businessmen will not have to submit the same documents repeatedly, he added.
The portal has been designed and developed for effective implementation of the scheme in transparent manner and with the objective of ease of doing business.
The entire process under the scheme -- applying for registration, submitting claims and their processing within the department -- will be through the portal so as to avoid human interface.
The scheme aims to give fresh thrust to industry and services led development of Jammu and Kashmir with emphasis on job creation, skill development and sustainable development by attracting new investment and nurturing the existing ones.
