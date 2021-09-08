Sluggish power demand may pose problem for new power plants in Bengal

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
West Bengal Polls LIVE: Huge turnout of women, says EC as polling ends
Bengal polls: BJP to make inroads but TMC will prevail, predict two surveys
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
-
As the demand for power in West Bengal is not growing as per projection, it may pose problems for the sector once under construction plants become operational, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The 19th Energy Power Survey Report of the Central Government had predicted that the annual power demand in the state would be 65,000 million units in 2021-22 but it was 42,000 million units in FY'21, the official said.
"The total demand from the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Corporation, CESC, India Power was 42,000 million units in 2021-22 and did not reach the predicted demand in the current fiscal, state power secretary S Suresh Kumar said at the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).
He hinted that the proposed 660 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Sagardighi in Murshidabad, where the state government is investing Rs 6,000-7,000 crore, may face viability issues due to the sluggish demand.
If a power plant fails to sell its full production, then it will earn low revenue resulting in hardship in debt servicing, the official said.
Central funding in building power infrastructure is also squeezed leading to a greater fiscal burden on states, the official said.
Kumar attributed one of the reasons for the slowing down of the demand to the COVID-19 situation.
The power demand had declined by 35-36 per cent during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic last year and by 22 per cent due to the second wave this year, he said.
Kumar said that although there is huge potential in the state for rooftop solar, the development of the sector is being hampered due to the non-announcement of tariff rates.
West Bengal provides a power subsidy of Rs 1,000 crore to support retail power customers and 14 lakh farmers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU