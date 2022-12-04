JUST IN
UAE emerges as second biggest tea importer from India after CIS bloc
Property buyers in Bengal at builder's mercy as RERA not functional: FPCE
Aiming Rs 3,000 cr top line in FY23 amid looming inflation: ThyssenKrupp
In 'white gold' rush, India kick-starts talks with lithium-rich nations
Six states report fewer formal jobs for youth in Sept qtr, shows EPFO data
Railway ministry might miss FY23 asset monetisation target by 85%
Finmin rejects provision for tax benefits to SEZs under DESH Bill
India-G7 JETP stuck over coal, Centre's insistence on own transition plan
Govt in advanced stage to launch Rs 3,500 crore PLI scheme for toy sector
Anonymity achieved in all retail CBDC wallet-to-wallet dealings done so far
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
UAE emerges as second biggest tea importer from India after CIS bloc
Business Standard

Standing Committee to take view on Competition Amendment Bill 2022

The Standing Committee of Finance headed by Jayant Sinha will meet on December 8 to consider and adopt the draft report on Competition (Amendment) Bill 2022

Topics
Jayant Sinha | competition law

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Jayant Sinha, Civil Aviation Minister
File photo of Jayant Sinha | Photo: PTI

The Standing Committee of Finance headed by Jayant Sinha will meet on December 8 to consider and adopt the draft report on Competition (Amendment) Bill 2022.

On the same day, the Panel has summoned Law Secretary Niten Chandra to brief them on certain provisions of the Bill.

The Bill seeks to amend the Competition Act, 2002, to regulate mergers and acquisitions based on the value of transactions. Deals with transaction value of more than Rs 2,000 crore will require CCI's approval.

The Bill proposes to reduce the timeline for the CCI to pass an order on such transactions from 210 days to 150 days.

The Bill also expands the scope of entities that can be adjudged to be a part of anti-competitive agreements.

Currently, enterprises or persons engaged in similar businesses can be held to be a part of anti-competitive agreements.

The Bill expands this to also include enterprises or persons who are not engaged in similar businesses.

One of the key clarifications that the Panel could be deliberating with the Law Secretary is the need for clarity on the provision in the Bill that allows DG (inspection) to examine legal advisors.

The point being whether this provision will violate client-attorney privileged communication under the Indian Evidence Act.

Moreover, the Bill provides a framework for settlement and commitment for faster resolution of investigations of anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position. It also proposes to decriminalise certain offences under the Act by changing the nature of punishment from imposition of fine to civil penalties.

These offences include failure to comply with orders of the CCI and directions of the Director General related to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position.

--IANS

scor/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jayant Sinha

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 22:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.