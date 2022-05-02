Stock of fertilisers for kharif season exceeds demand, says govt

-
ALSO READ
Fertiliser subsidy may go up 55% to record Rs 2.5 trn in FY23: Report
At current prices, FY23 fertiliser subsidy sufficient for 6-7 mths: Experts
Fertiliser subsidy set to touch record Rs 1.65 trn in FY23: Report
There won't be any fertiliser shortage in kharif season, says govt
New Investment Policy-2012 for three fertiliser plants extended
-
Stating that there is more stock for supply of fertilisers for this kharif season than the demand this year, the Centre on Monday asked the states to not create either a panic situation or spread misinformation related to fertilisers.
"With the government's proactive steps in pre-positioning urea, DAP and NPK and other fertilisers supply, currently, we have more stock for supply of fertilisers for this kharif season than the demand," Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said.
"Despite the pandemic and rise in prices of raw materials at international level, we have managed to keep the fertilisers' price at a very minimum rate by increasing subsidies, so that our farmers don't suffer. This year, around Rs 2.5 lakh crore subsidy will be given to farmers."
While jointly reviewing the fertiliser situation with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar during a meeting with the Agriculture Ministers of states/UTs, Mandaviya also advised the states to keep providing farmers with adequate and accurate information regarding availability and to not create either a panic situation or misinformation related to fertiliser stocks.
Earlier, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for Kharif Season 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) worth Rs 60,939.23 crore, including support for indigenous fertiliser (SSP) through freight subsidy and additional support for indigenous manufacturing and imports of DAP.
The increase in the international prices of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and its raw materials has been primarily absorbed by the Centre, which has decided to provide a subsidy of Rs 2,501 per bag on DAP instead of the existing subsidy of Rs 1,650 per bag which is a 50 per cent increase over the last year's subsidy rates.
The increase in the prices of DAP and its raw material is in the range of approximately 80 per cent. "It will help farmers to receive notified P&K fertilisers on subsidised, affordable and reasonable rates and support the agriculture sector," the Minister added.
Stressing on the need to tackle the issues of malpractices like hoarding, black-marketing or diversion of fertilizers, he said that the government will take strict action in case of such scenarios.
Observing that fertiliser is an important component of agriculture production and the government's objective is to reduce import dependency on various fertilisers, Tomar said: "We are committed to ensuring availability of affordable fertilisers to our farmers. In order to reduce the agricultural import dependence, we should work together to become AtmaNirbhar in the agriculture sector too."
--IANS
niv/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU