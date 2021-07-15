Telangana Cabinet approves logistics policy for state to boost e-commerce

-
In efforts to encourage the logistics sector in the backdrop of industries, e-commerce and services sector, the Telangana Cabinet has approved the Telangana Logistics Policy prepared by the Industries and Commerce department.
According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Cabinet has recognised that due to the Corona Pandemic, when people were not able to venture out, logistics sector played a very useful role in extending commodity service to the people.
It also recognised that worldwide the e-commerce organisations are utilising the logistics sector and extending their services worldwide. The Cabinet opined that under this background, to send products and produce from the state to the international consumers, the immediate need is to encourage the logistics sector. It also recognized the importance of logistics development as an extension of the additional commerce to the food processing units.
The State Cabinet met here on Wednesday at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
The Cabinet has decided to develop basic infrastructure facilities in Godowns, Cold storages, Dry Ports, Truck dak parking and other in the logistic sector. It has decided to set up Dry Port in a big way in 1400 acres in the State (Multi-Model Logistic Park) under the PPA Mode.
The Cabinet approved to set up another two new Integrated Container depots like the one Concur ICD at Sanath Nagar in coordination with the Customs department to encourage more exports from the State. It has also approved the decision to set up another 10 Integrated Parks all over the State as was done at Batasingaram.
The Cabinet has also decided to establish Centre for Excellence for Skill Development in this sector with international standards and with the help from TASK. It was also decided to set up Logistic Parks in all the districts in the state. It was also decided to give incentives to the entrepreneurs who will set up Multi-Model Logistic parks, Warehouses.
"Through this, all over the state in the logistic sector, directly 1 Lakh and indirectly 2 Lakh people would get employment. For this, the Cabinet has instructed the industries department to take measures to attract Rs 10,000 Crore worth investments to the State," the CMO said.
Secretaries of all the departments who attended the cabinet meeting have submitted details of the employees in their departments and vacant position. They have also placed before the cabinet, sanctioned posts, vacancies in different sections and also about the contract and outsourcing employees working in those sections, read the release.
