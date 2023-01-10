JUST IN
Telecom Sector Skill Council to place over 125,000 youth with focus on 5G
Govt expects utilities' annual coal demand to surge 8% to 821 mn tonnes
India exports 1.69 million tons of sugar till Jan 4 of FY23: Report
'Use India made goods and services': FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells diaspora
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
India economy to reach $7 trillion mark in next seven years: CEA Nageswaran
Railways to invest Rs 18,000 cr to upgrade depots for Vande Bharat trains
Explained: Google-CCI saga and Competition Commission's shortcomings
Institutional investments in retail real estate jump 6-fold in 2022: Rpt
FY24 disinvestment target to be around Rs 60K-cr, big ticket deals unlikely
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt expects utilities' annual coal demand to surge 8% to 821 mn tonnes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Telecom Sector Skill Council to place over 125,000 youth with focus on 5G

The Council said that the new training labs and CoEs will be set up at the ITIs and premier universities in a "hub and spoke model"

Topics
5G | 5G in India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Telecom Sector Skill Council to place over 1.25 lakh youth with focus on 5G
TSSC will also train 1 lakh youth in 5G and allied technologies over the next three years with support from DoT

With the 5G rollout, India needs a ready-skilled workforce and the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) on Tuesday announced to get over 1.25 lakh candidates placed across the industry through its placement initiatives and training labs.

The Council also said it will establish at least 50 new training labs and centres of excellence (CoEs) across India for various telecom job roles.

The TSSC announced a five-year partnership with the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) at IIT Hyderabad which will focus on joint projects in skilling in emerging technologies like 5G and its use cases, internet of things (IoT), Cloud, AI/ML and others.

"It's not only 5G as the upcoming semiconductor technologies and the growth of electronics manufacturing in the country will also require a range of skills which students need to be acquainted with," said K Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The Council said that the new training labs and CoEs will be set up at the ITIs and premier universities in a "hub and spoke model".

As an apex body for telecom skills, TSSC has expanded into new business avenues like development of CoEs, international skill development programmes, placements and paid programmes.

"5G technology is expected to boost the Indian economy by $450 billion between 2023 and 2040 and we are currently facing an acute shortage of about 1.4 lakh workers in 5G and its allied technologies," said Arvind Bali, CEO, TSSC.

TSSC will also train 1 lakh youth in 5G and allied technologies over the next three years with support from DoT.

"We have trained over 10 lakh candidates in various roles catering to the telecom industry demand," Bali informed.

--IANS

na/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on 5G

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 15:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.