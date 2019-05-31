US suspension of trade programme with India 'a done deal', says US official

The suspension of a U.S. trade preference program with is a "done deal," a senior State Department said on Thursday as began his second term.

announced in March he would end India's access to the decades-old Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) trade program over what the U.S. said was lack of access to India's market. The program allows emerging countries to export goods to the without paying duties.

U.S. law requires the administration to wait 60 days after it notifies of the move before it formally ends India's participation in the program. Trump notified of the move in early March.

"There is every reason to believe that suspension will move forward," the told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "What is important is that the interest is to resolve trade irritants - to ensure fair and equitable market access," the added.

But the official said the benefits could be restored if gave U.S. companies fair and equitable access to its markets.

"We need to be looking forward at how we relaunch an ambitious set of discussions between our trade teams in order to address these outstanding irritants," the official said.

"We believe if is prepared to address policies, including data localization, that served to stifle international investment for top-tier companies, that we can continue to make significant progress moving forward," the official added.

India is the world's largest beneficiary of GSP, which dates from the 1970s, and ending its participation would not only be the strongest punitive action against the country since Trump took office, but would also open a new front in the global

Twenty-four U.S. members of sent the administration a letter on May 3 urging it not to terminate India's access to the

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)