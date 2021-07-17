Wide-ranging reforms make India attractive destination for investment: FM

-
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman urges CMs to end police manhandling of bank staff
Sitharaman points at investment opportunities in India to US investors
India's inflation target band up for review: Finance minister Sitharaman
Funds under MPLADS for 2019-20 cleared: Finance Minister Sitharaman
Health, credit, jobs: FM announces 8 measures to revive economy in pandemic
-
India's continuous wide-ranging reforms make the country an attractive destination for foreign investments, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday while addressing executives of top US companies.
She also mentioned about stimulus packages announced recently; as well as strong, calibrated relief and reforms during COVID leading to sharp decline in new infections with ramping up of the vaccination programme.
Addressing a round-table organised by the US India Business Council (USBIC) -- attended by representatives from prominent foreign firms like General Electric, Baxter Healthcare USA, Brambles, Marsh & McLennan, PepsiCo, amongst others, the Finance Minister said India and the US have set an ambitious target of achieving USD 500 billion in two-way trade.
Continued macro-economic stability and resilience in economic recovery in the recent months, focus on infrastructure-led economic growth, and multi-sectoral opportunities for investors are some of key highlights shared by the Finance Minister.
India has vibrant and pulsating financial markets, enormous investments opportunity in infrastructure sector and R&D, she added.
She also mentioned this year's budget initiative pertaining to International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, where the government is committed towards developing it into a globally competitive hub for innovation and financial activities to serve the Indian economy and the region as a whole.
She appreciated the efforts of CEOs of top-40 American companies for creating a global task force to mobilise resources for India during the second COVID-19 wave.
Speaking at the round-table, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth highlighted India's progress in areas of policy and taxation.
He emphasised upon the e-way bill system which promotes faster and more seamless movement of goods both intra and inter-state. He also spoke about this year's responsive and responsible budget focusing towards resolving investment and tax assessment issues, asset monetisation and privatisation of most of the sectors.
The US-India Business Council was formed in 1975 as a business advocacy organisation to enlighten and encourage the private sectors of both India and United States to enhance investment flows.
The Council helps in making business between the United States and India easier, more efficient, and more profitable.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU