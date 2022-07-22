1,456 seats remain vacant from NEET-PG 2021 despite 5 rounds of counselling

-
As many as 1,456 seats for the NEET-PG 2021 remained vacant despite five rounds of counselling including a special round, the government told Lok Sabha Friday.
The vacant seats in respect of deemed universities were reverted to respective universities, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.
Pawar was responding to a question on whether the seats had remained vacant even after exhausting all the permissible rounds of counselling.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of Directorate General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health has been entrusted by the Supreme Court to conduct counselling.
"The MCC conducted five rounds of counselling for PG seats for the academic year 2021 including a Special Round of counselling. 1456 seats remained vacant.The vacant seats in respect of Deemed universities were reverted back to respective universities," she stated.
