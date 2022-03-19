CBSE Class 12th Term-1 results 2022 released, says official

-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the performance report of the Term-1 exams for Class 12 to schools, according to an official.
Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year.
"The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class 12 has been communicated to the schools by the CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools," the official said.
The board released the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams on Friday. The exams will commence from April 26.
The board had communicated the first term results for class 10 to schools on March 12.
