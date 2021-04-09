Considering closing of schools for students up to middle classes: Khattar

-
-
The Haryana government is considering closing of schools for students up to middle classes till April 30, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
The CM, however, told reporters in Gurgaon that there is no need to panic as the situation is under control.
As a precautionary measure, the government is considering closing schools for students up to middle classes till April 30, he added.
He said wearing masks, following social distancing norms, sanitisation of public places and gathering restrictions will be strictly enforced.
While all this strictness will be imposed, the normal life too has to go on, he said.
There is no need to panic as was seen in March-April last year at the outbreak of the pandemic. The situation is under control. We have stepped up the vaccination drive. We are taking all necessary steps to check further spread of the virus, said Khattar.
Asked to comment on the ongoing wheat procurement, he said the process is going on smoothly, though arhtiyas (commission agents) have gone on a strike at a few places.
The commission agents are protesting the government's decision of direct payment to farmers.
Payment is being directly credited into farmers' accounts within 72 hours and if there is a delay beyond this period, then farmers will be paid 9 per cent interest.
Meanwhile, according to a state government release here, the Haryana government is striving for radical changes in the education sector.
In this series, the chief minister, taking another step towards digital education, initiated projects worth more than Rs 10.60 crore in various districts of the state, the release said.
