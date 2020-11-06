Andaman and Nicobar Islands reports 14 Covid-19 cases, tally at 4,403

At least 14 more people have



tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,403, a health department official said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, ten were detected during contact tracing, while four have travel history, he said.

Twelve more people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,175, the official said.

The death toll remained at 60 in as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

The Union Territory now has 168 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far sent 94,639 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 94,574 reports have been received, the official added.

