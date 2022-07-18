CUET: NTA asks candidates to go to centres mentioned on admit cards

-
ALSO READ
CUET UG 2022: NTA issues city intimation slip; admit card on July 12
CUET's debut edition kicked off today: Here's what happened on day 1
What is Common University Entrance Test (CUET)?
CUET-UG: First phase of India's second biggest entrance exam starts today
JEE Main-July 2022 admit cards to be out soon; check details here
-
The National Testign Agency (NTA) on Monday issued an advisory for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) candidates suggesting them to go to the centres mentioned on their admit cards.
The advisory is for candidates appearing for the crucial exam on Tuesday.
"Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of centers for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022 Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the center mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in, the notice read.
A senior NTA official said an automated message was sent to all candidates on Monday asking them to check their admit cards a day before the exam.
The candidates are advised to check their admit cards in case a day before the exam to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day, the official said.
The debut edition of the CUET-UG kicked off on Friday. It is being conducted till August 20.
On the first day, many students missed the exams due to the last-minute change in the exam centre venue which hobbled the smooth conduct of the CUET for admission to undergraduate courses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor