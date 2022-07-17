ICSE class 10 results: 110 students in top three rank holders list

-
A total of 110 class 10 students figure in the top three rank holders list for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exam with a difference of one mark each between the three ranks.
While four candidates have shared the top rank with 499 marks out of 500, 34 students are at the second spot with 498 mark.
Similarly, the third rank has been shared by 72 candidates with 497 marks out of 500.
The four toppers are -- Hargun Kaur Matharu (Pune), Anika Gupta (Kanpur), Pushkar Tripathi (Balrampur) and Kanishka Mittal (Lucknow).
"It feels good to be on the top of the merit list. It is a big motivation. Last year, there was no merit list due to the pandemic, I am glad this year they have come up with ranks," Matharu said.
Similarly, Kanishka Mittal said the experiment with two semesters will impact her overall performance but is glad that the results proved "otherwise".
The second rank holders are Ved Raj (Chaibasa), Sandhya S (Bengaluru), Amolika Amit Mukherjee (Mumbai), Aadya Gaur (Mumbai), Vidhi Chauhan (Pune), Vedaang Kharya (Mumbai), Sariya Khan, Raeena Kausar and Khishit Naryan (Lucknow), Abhay Lumar Singhania (Asansol), Baidurya Ghosh (Barrackpore), Kaninika Saha (Jhaljhalia), Neha (Patna), Sulagna Basack (Jamshedpur), Nihara Mariam Oommen (Bengaluru), Rahul Dutta (Bengaluru), Vidhatri BN (Bengaluru), Adi Kishore (Bengaluru), Athira SJ (Thiruvananthapuram), Shivani Omkarnath Deo (Pune), Varsha Shyam Sundar (Mumbai), Pavithra Prasad Achar (Mumbai), Ananya Pramod Nair (Mumbai), Archita Singh (Lucknow) and Tanvi Sharma (Dehradun).
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced a merit list after two years as results were declared on the basis of alternative assessment scheme after exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pass percentage for girls (99.98 per cent) is marginally higher than that for boys (99.97 per cent), officials said, adding the overall pass percentage is 99.97 per cent.
The CISCE had on Saturday announced that marks of both first and second semesters were given equal weightage in the final score and the candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or 2 examinations would be marked absent and their results would not be declared.
