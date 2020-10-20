Delhi students performance in NEET, JEE shows talent trumps money: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Will soon approve tree transplantation policy: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to head Delhi Cabinet meeting today
Delhi waging tough war against Covid-19, will emerge victorious: Kejriwal
Congress leaders detained while staging stir against holding of JEE, NEET
Congress doing politics over JEE, NEET exam schedule, alleges BJP
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said many students of Delhi government schools from a humble economic background have qualified in the NEET and JEE, and asserted that talent is not tied to money.
He said money will not be a problem for the successful students in getting higher education as the Delhi government has arranged for scholarships and loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for them.
A total of 569 students of Delhi government schools have qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges, while 443 have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), with 53 of them being eligible for a direct admission to IITs, the chief minister said.
Of the 569 students who have qualified in the NEET, 379 (67 per cent) are girls, he added.
Forty-eight students of Delhi government schools have scored over 520 marks out of 720 in the NEET, with Tamanna Goel bagging the 11th rank.
Goel's father is jobless while her mother works as a domestic help in neighbourhood houses, Kejriwal said. The father of Khush Garg, who has scored 680 marks, is a small shopkeeper, he added.
In the JEE, five students of RPVV, Paschim Vihar have qualified for the IITs. Ayush Bansal, whose father works at a bookshop, has bagged the 189th rank in the JEE, the chief minister said.
Nikhil, who got the 678th rank in the JEE, has been offered aerospace engineering in IIT-Bombay and his father repairs cycles. Garvit Batra bagged the 1,228th rank and his father is an airconditioner mechanic, Kejriwal said.
The chief minister said it is his firm belief that good education can eradicate poverty from the country in one generation itself.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor