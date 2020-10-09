DUSU to deploy 500 volunteers to assist during DU's admission process

-
ALSO READ
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union protests for various demands
UK group warns against dubious agents, hosts session for Indian students
Coronavirus: JNU to hold its fourth convocation online in November
Final year exams of Haryana universities, colleges to be held by Sept-end
UGC declares 24 universities as fake; maximum from UP followed by Delhi
-
Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) will provide a force of 500 student volunteers for the smooth flow of admissions at the University of Delhi (DU), which is set to begin from October 12. DUSU president Akshat Dahiya said that the student's union has decided to form a cell of student volunteers who would assist with the administration in the process of upcoming admissions of the first-year students.
"A meeting was held with the admission committee of the university where we offered our support to the committee," he said.
Dahiya told IANS that the volunteers would undergo a mock training before being deployed in the admission cell. "We have started training the volunteers, and a mock would be conducted for them on Friday and Saturday where they will be guided how to assist the prospective students and members of the admission committee," he explained.
"Our numbers and email-IDs will flash on the university's website, and prospective students could contact us directly as well if they get stuck in the process," Dahiya added.
Meanwhile, the students union has also requested the administration to extend the last date of uploading the mark sheet and ensure the conduction of a proper webinar for the students for the error-free process.
For the first time, the admission process at the university is entirely online this year after the situation arose from the COVID-19 led pandemic.
--IANS
str/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor