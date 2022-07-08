J&K: Civil Services exam coaching scheme launched for Tribal students

-
The Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department has launched a new scheme for government sponsored coaching of Tribal students aspiring for UPSC Civil Services Examination, officials said on Friday.
Under the Stars-100 initiative for coaching 100 students from tribal communities will be selected for intensive coaching and educational support.
The scheme for coaching in Civil Services Examination is another initiative for tribal education after launch of Technology Enabled Education Scheme (TEES), NEET/JEE coaching and special scholarship aimed at providing the much required coaching facilities which the students are unable to afford.
Under the Stars-100 scheme, the graduate students from underprivileged and vulnerable sections of tribal communities and meritorious students aspirating to appear in the Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC and J&K PSC will be selected through online application.
The coaching support by the department will cover both tuition fee and study material through the empanelled coaching institutions.
Students selected through the process will have to submit an undertaking for maintaining attendance. The department has also devised a mechanism for regular evaluation and monitoring of quality of coaching at the empanelled institutions.
