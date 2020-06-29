KTU exams 2020 postponed, decision on new schedule yet to be taken

-
Kerala Technical University (KTU) has postponed all its exams, including final semester exams, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The exams were scheduled to commence from July 1.
In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases, the university has decided to postpone exams and referred the matter to an academic committee.
Earlier, students and parents had raised concerns regarding the KTU's decision to conduct the examinations during the coronavirus crisis.
