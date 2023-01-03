Integrated UP Education Service Selection Commission to be formed soon: CM

government is committed to timely selection of teachers for basic, secondary and higher educational institutes and an integrated service selection commission will soon be set up for the purpose, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

While reviewing the teacher recruitment process in educational institutions in the state, Adityanath also gave necessary guidelines regarding the formation of ' Service Selection Commission' as an integrated commission, according to an official statement.

Different authorities, boards and commissions operate for the selection of qualified teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical educational institutions of the state, the statement said.

Apart from the Examination Regulatory Authority, Secondary Service Selection Commission and Higher Service Selection Commission, selection is also done through Public Service Commission, it said.

Keeping in view the future requirements in the course of policy reforms, it would be appropriate to give an integrated form to teacher selection commissions, the chief minister said, and added that 'Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission' should be formed as an autonomous corporate body.

The commission will prove to be useful in ensuring timely selection of teachers, better utilization of human resources and financial discipline, he said.

Guidelines will be issued by the integrated commission regarding direct recruitment of teachers in basic, secondary or higher educational institutions.

The teacher eligibility test (TET) for primary and upper primary levels should also be organized through the new commission, the CM said, and directed to ensure that the TET is held on time.

