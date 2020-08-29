PM to inaugurate Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University today

Prime Minister on Saturday will inaugurate college and administration buildings of the Rani Lakshmi Bai (RLB) Central Agricultural University in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

He will inaugurate the buildings through remote video conference at 12:30 pm today.

The RLB Central University is located in Jhansi and is a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region.

The University has started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.

"It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready," said the PMO.

The Prime Minister will also interact with students of the university during the event.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday said that this would improve the infrastructure and contribute to cutting edge research in as well as further farmer welfare."At 12:30 pm tomorrow (on Saturday), the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi would be inaugurated. This would improve the infrastructure and contribute to cutting edge research in as well as further farmer welfare," the Prime Minister had tweeted.

