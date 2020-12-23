15 per cent independent candidates won DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir

Forty-two independent candidates have registered their victory in the District Development Council (DDC) elections, the counting for which was under progress late on Tuesday night in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The to 280 DDC seats 14 in each of the 20 districts -- were held in eight phases in the Union Territory from November 28 to December 19 and so far the results of 240 seats have been declared after the counting of votes began Tuesday morning, the officials said.

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has so far won 95 seats followed by at 68, while Congress had got 21 seats till the last reports came in.

Among the 42 successful independent candidates, the Kashmir valley elected 28 of them while the rest were elected in Jammu region. Both Kashmir and Jammu divisions have 10 districts each.

Seven independent candidates won from Srinagar, the highest in any district in J&K, followed by four each in Pulwama, Shopian and Poonch and three each in Bandipora and Baramulla districts, according to the official data released by J&K Election commission.

The biggest upset at the hands of independent candidates was the defeat of former MLA Shah Mohammad Tantray, who had resigned from the PDP early this year. Tantray was defeated by Riyaaz Choudhary who polled 3,829 votes against 2,898 by him in Loran constituency of Poonch district.

However, independent candidate Shahnaz Ganai was not so lucky as she was defeated by National Conference candidate Ateeqa Begum. Ganai was a former National Conference MLC before leaving the party and tried her luck from Mandi constituency. Ganai polled 6,759 votes against 8,040 by the winning NC candidate.

Three independent candidates each won from Bandipora and Baramulla, two each in Ganderbal, Kupwara and Anantnag and one in Budgam.

In Jammu region, besides Poonch, the independent candidates registered their win in Ramban, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Reasi and Doda districts.

