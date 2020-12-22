Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls: Early trends show Gupkar alliance ahead of BJP

-
ALSO READ
'Gupkar gang' hungry for power, deceiving J-K people, says Smriti Irani
Gupkar alliance 'unequivocally' condemns killing of 3 BJP workers in J&K
In an altered Kashmir, Gupkar Road deliberations don't hold the same sway
We are anti-BJP, not anti-national: Farooq Abdullah after meeting of PAGD
Gupkar Declaration: False narrative creates a 'New Hurriyat' in J&K
-
Early trends in counting of votes for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday show PAGD,an anti-BJP alliance formed post abrogation of article 370, in the lead followed by the BJP.
The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) -- an alliance of seven political parties including the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party -- was leading in 10 of the 25 DDC seats for which trends were available.
The BJP was leading in six seats followed by the Apni Party (three) and Congress (Two).
There are 280 DDC seats for which voting was held over eight phases in the Jammu and Kashmir, the first mass election after abrogation of article 370 last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor