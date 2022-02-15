60% turnout in UP phase 2 polls; 79% vote in Goa, 62% in Uttarakhand

A high voter turnout of nearly 79 percent in Goa and moderate polling of 65.1 percent in Uttarakhand was recorded on Monday during assembly in the two states that passed off peacefully.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed 60.44 percent voting till 5 PM in the second phase of the state polls held amid tight security.

In all the three states, where the BJP is attempting to retain power, the voting percentage was marginally less than the last assembly polls in 2017, though election officials said the figures will be updated as the data was being compiled.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Goa's Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said the highest voting was registered in Sankhalim constituency in North Goa at 89.61 percent, while the lowest voter turnout was 70.20 percent at Benaulim in South Goa.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is contesting from Sankhalim segment.

The election official said the overall voting percentage in the election to 40 seats was 78.94 percent



The turnout in the 2017 assembly election was 83 percent.

In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 586 candidates were in the fray in this phase in 55 seats spread across Saharanpur, which recorded the highest voting, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur districts.

These districts had recorded an average turnout of 65.53 percent in 2017 assembly polls and 63.13 percent in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Leaders of both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party claimed fake voting at some booths and the SP also alleged EVM tampering but poll officials said the charges were not found to be true.

A turnout of 62.4 percent was recorded in the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on February 10. The state is witnessing a seven-phase election.

The third phase of polls will be held on February 20. Voting for all 117 seats in Punjab will also be held on that day.

"Polling was held peacefully at the 11,697 polling booths across Uttarkhand with 65.1 percent of the electorate casting their votes till the close of polls in the 70 seats," state Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya said.

In 2017 assembly polls, Uttarakhand had recorded 65.56 percent voting.

As many as 98 VVPATS, 30 Control units (CUs) and 31 Balloting Units (BUs) had to be replaced during polling while a total of 203 FIRs were lodged for Model Code of Conduct violations on Monday in Uttarkhand, Saujanya said.

Polled EVMs will be kept in strongrooms after scrutiny by general observers under round-the-clock surveillance of CCTV cameras till the day of counting to be carried out under a three-tier security cordon, she said.

Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Officials said COVID-19 protocols were followed during polling.

Several centenarians cast their votes including Vishweshwri Devi Naudiyal in Kotdwar in Pauri district and Narayan Singh Kapkot in Kapkot in Bageshwar district in Uttarkhand.

There were also reports from Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts of around ten villages boycotting the polls due to non-construction of roads.

Long queues of voters were seen outside booths as polling began at 8 AM amid strict adherence to Covid protocols. People were allowed to cast their votes only after wearing gloves.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former chief ministers Trivendra Singh Rawat and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, AAP's chief ministerial candidate Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Yoga guru Ramdev were among the first to cast their votes.

This was the fifth assembly election held in the politically volatile hill state since its creation in 2000.

Traditionally Goa and Uttarakhand have seen bipolar politics, but they are witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) throwing its hat in the ring.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties are also vying to make a mark on Goa's electoral scene.

The ruling BJP is seeking a consecutive second term in office in Uttarkahand, while the Congress is trying to make a comeback after being routed at the hands of the BJP in the 2017 assembly polls.

For the first time, 101 all-women managed 'Sakhi' polling booths set up in the state to encourage the participation of women in the polling process and the response from voters was very enthusiastic, Saujanya said.

Similarly, public response to the six polling booths manned by differently-abled persons was also very good, she said.

