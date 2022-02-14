Voter turnout in first two hours: UP 9.45%, Uttarakhand 5.03% & Goa 10.86%

-
The voting percentage on Monday till 9 a.m. in the second phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 9.45 per cent, 5.03 per cent in Uttarakhand and 10.86 per cent in Goa.
As per the Election Commission data, North Goa registered 10.79 per cent while South Goa registered 10.93 per cent voting in the first two hours of polling which began at 7 a.m.
In Uttar Pradesh, Amroha district registered 10.83 per cent, Bareilly 8.31 per cent, Bijnor 10.01 per cent, Budaun 9.18 per cent. Moradabad 9.86 per cent, Rampur 8.27 per cent, Saharanpur 9.70 per cent, Sambhal 10.76 per cent and Shahjahanpur registered 9.17 per cent.
In Uttarakhand, Almora district registered 4.19 per cent, Bageshwar 2.31 per cent, Chamoli 3.49 per cent, Champawat 4.51 per cent, Dehradun 5.55 per cent, Haridwar 6.36 per cent, Nainital 5.50 per cent, Pauri Garhwal 2.51 per cent, Pithoragarh 4.55 per cent, Rudraprayag 5.41 per cent, Tehri Garhwal 4.36 per cent, Udham Singh Nagar 6.64 per cent and Uttarkashi district registered 2.68 per cent.
The EC has put out a disclaimer that the data made available is approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time.
Uttarakhand is holding a single-phase polling for all its 70 Assembly seats. A total of 82,66,644 voters will decided the fate of 632 candidates. There are 11,697 booths across the states, of which 776 are critical and 1,050 vulnerable booths.
In Goa, as many as 11,56,464 voters will cast ballot in the single-phase polls to decide the fate of 301 candidates at booths spread over 1,600 polling stations.
For Uttar Pradesh, it is the second phase of voting where nearly 2.02 crore voters will decide the fate of 586 contestants in nine districts comprising 55 Assembly constituencies. The nine districts are: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Muradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareli and Shahjanpur.
