Vote in record numbers and strengthen festival of democracy: PM

Prime Minister on Monday appealed to the voters in Uttar Pradesh, and to cast their ballots in the Assembly in the three states to "strengthen the festival of democracy".

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, and in parts of I call upon all those who are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy."

Also in a series of tweets, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: "I urge our sisters and brothers of Goa, to vote in large numbers. Only a stable, decisive and corruption-free government can ensure the development of the state. So come out and vote for a prosperous

"I appeal to all the voters of the second phase in Uttar Pradesh, especially the youth and mothers, to vote in maximum numbers. Your one vote will decide the bright and secure future of the state. So vote yourself and inspire others to vote as well.

"Only a government free from corruption and appeasement can take forward the development, pride and honor of Devbhoomi Therefore, I appeal to all the voters of that by voting, you should become a partner in the development and progress of the state. Voting first, refreshments later."

BJP chief J.P. Nadda urged the voters in "to participate in the festival of democracy in maximum numbers. Your every vote is very important to build tomorrow and speed up the development of the state along with your bright future".

"Today, on the occasion of voting in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, I request to the people here that they must exercise their franchise today to strengthen democracy and form a government dedicated to the welfare of every person. Your every vote is very important to keep the state moving forward on the path of development.

"The citizens of Goa have contributed immensely in strengthening democracy. Here there is a need for a strong and stable government working for the development of the state and welfare of all. All of you are requested to exercise your franchise today and ensure your contribution in giving a stable government to Goa."

In the second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, nearly 2.02 crore voters will decide the fate of 586 contestants in nine districts -- Saharanpur, Bijnore, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur -- that comprises 55 Assembly constituencies.

As many as 301 candidates are in the fray in the single-phase in Goa for the 40 Assembly seats.

In Uttarakhand, more than 81 lakh voters in 70 assembly constituencies will decide the political fate of 632 candidates which include over 150 independents.

