Choose the freedom to be you: Priyanka's appeal to Goa, Uttarakhand voters

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Cong candidates to file nomination for assembly bypolls on October 8
Govt didn't do favour to farmers by announcing repeal of farm laws: Yechury
Mamata Banerjee secures chief minister's seat, wins Bhabanipur bypolls
-
As Goa and Uttarakhand are voting for their Assemblies in a single phase on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has appealed to people to vote.
"To all my Goan friends today; choose development, choose a politics that puts you first, choose the freedom to be you: choose Goa!", she tweeted.
"Dear Uttarakhand people, Mountain climate, tradition and love is the strength of Uttarakhand, today is the day to pick the bright future and self respect, exercise your vote as this is most powerful weapon."
Voting for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections began on Monday morning, wherein over 82 lakh voters in 70 Assembly constituencies will decide the political fate of 632 candidates which include over 150 independents.
Voters can exercise their franchise till 6 p.m.
Meanwhile a total of 11,697 booths have been set up for voting, out of these, 776 booths are critical and 1050 booths are vulnerable in Uttarakhand.
In Goa as many as 11,56,464 voters are eligible to cast ballot in the February 14 polls spread over 1,600 polling stations.
According to Chief Electoral Officer Kunal, 20,000 security personnel have been posted in Goa to maintain law and order during the day-long polling exercise.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor