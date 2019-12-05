Age just a number? Jharkhand candidates have grown 1-13 yrs older in 5 yrs

The age of the candidates trying their electoral luck in the ongoing five-phase Assembly polls in Jharkhand has "increased unusually by 1 to 13 years" in the last five years.

Going by the candidates' declaration of their age, it implies they have grown older by 1 to 13 years between the 2014 and 2019 polls.

For instance, Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh's age increased by 13 years in the last five years. In 2014, he was 32 but in 2019, the Minister declared that he is 45 years old.

Congress candidate Mannan Mallik's age was 69 in 2014 but in 2019, he is 76.

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik candidate Saba Ahmad's age increased by only one year in the last five years. He was 70 years old in 2014 and in 2019 his age is just 71!

"My voter ID card has been made in Giridih and I have mentioned my age as per the voter ID card. What my age was in 2014 polls... is a matter of the past," Saba Ahmad told reporters.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Sita Soren, the daughter-in-law of party president Shibu Soren, was 40 years old in 2014 but in 2019, she is just 44.

And just like Sita Soren, the age of Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Raj Sinha and All Jharkhand Students Union candidate Uma Shankar Razak also increased only four years in the last five years.

The election in the eastern state began on November 30. The polling for the remaining four phases is scheduled to be held on December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20.

The votes would be counted on December 23.