AIMIM alleges admin misusing power by denying permission to Owaisi's rally

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 25 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Kolkata wing on Thursday accused the Kolkata administration of "misusing power" for denying permission to party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi's first rally in the poll-bound state.
Zameerul Hasan, an AIMIM leader told ANI, "We had to cancel the rally as the administration didn't grant us the requisite permission. Although we sought permission ten days ago still permission was denied. We will do a press conference today at 2:00 pm."
"They are misusing their power. Seeking permission for the rally by adhering to the procedure is our democratic right," he added.
The rally was scheduled to take place in the minority-dominated Metiabruz area of Kolkata - which falls in the parliamentary constituency represented by Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The party along with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui is planning a public meeting at Brigade in the second week of March.
During his earlier visit to West Bengal, after the announcement to contest the West Bengal assembly poll, Owaisi held discussions at Futura Sharif in Bengal's Hooghly district with Indian Secular Front's Abbas Siddiqui.
It is to mention that West Bengal is a key state for the AIMIM as the party has stretched its wings in eastern India after bagging five seats in Bihar.
The Assembly election for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in April-May. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the final dates.
