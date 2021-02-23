Congress' Kapil Sibal slams Centre, questions 'poriborton' in West Bengal

-
-
Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a jibe at the Central Government, saying that will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) introduce a similar change that it brought after 2014 including demonetisation.
Taking to Twitter, Sibal said: "Modiji In a public meeting in West Bengal allegedly said: " .. will bring ' ashol poriborton ' (real change) in Bengal..."
The Congress leader, in his tweet, then listed out some of the changes brought under his prime ministership from 2014, such as "notebandi (demonetisation), 'note' bank politics, topple governments, persecute those who oppose, sell dreams, data manipulation ...etc."
"Poriborton?" said Sibal in his tweet.
While addressing a public rally in West Bengal on Monday, PM Modi hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying that the state will not be able to progress if syndicate rule and "tolabaji (extortion)" continue to persist.
"Development in West Bengal not possible as long as cut money culture, syndicate rule and "tolabaji" (extortion) persists. BJP government should be formed not just for political 'poribartan' (political change), but 'ashol poribartan' (real change) in Bengal. Lotus will bring that 'ashol poribartan' that youth aims for. Our youth is living with the hope of this 'Ashol Poriborton' (real transformation), and thus, we need to form the BJP government in Bengal," he said.
He also alleged that the monetary benefits of schemes in West Bengal never reached the poor as "TMC does not care the poor, needy and women of the state."
This comes amid an intense tussle between the TMC and the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls this year.
Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year.
