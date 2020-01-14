Arvind Kejriwal gets majority support to return as Delhi CM: Survey

-

Incumbent Arvind Kejriwal is the choice of the majority for the Delhi Chief Minister's post in the February 8 Assembly elections.
Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party chief, got 67.6 per cent of the votes in the IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker.
The other option in the list was Union Minister and BJP MP Harshvardhan, who was the choice of 11.9 per cent people.
The vote share percentage was in single digits for a Congress leader (1.3 per cent), other BJP leader (8.8 per cent), other AAP leader (1.4 per cent) and nine per cent for others.
People were asked the question between November 11, 2019 and January 14. Barring an exception when it climbed up to 70 per cent, Kejriwal's vote share had been mostly in 60 plus per cent range.
The survey's sample size was 2,326 voters, spread across in urban, semi-urban and rural areas of Delhi, up to 4 p.m. on on Tuesday.
