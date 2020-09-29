He will give jobs to 1 mn criminals: Fadnavis takes swipe at Tejashwi Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Bihar elections: "Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing talks hit roadblock
Bihar elections: Local BJP cadres to decide party's candidates for seats
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey yet to decide on contesting Bihar elections
Bihar elections 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi blames RJD regime for job scarcity
JD (U) appoints Ashok Chaudhary as working president of Bihar unit
-
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav promise of 10 lakh government jobs and said that the RJD leader Yadav will buy 10 lakh country-made firearms and distribute them among his supporters and promote abductions, looting and robberies in the state.
"Yesterday, I heard that Tejashwi Yadav will give jobs to 10 lakh people in the first cabinet. I get to know to whom they will give jobs. They will give the order for 10 lakh country-made pistols and Bihar will again see kidnappings and looting. Yadav will distribute those pistols among his supporters. This is the job, he was talking about. He will give jobs to 10 lakh kidnappers, looters and murderers," Fadnavis said addressing a town hall meeting of BJP workers here.
"We will see the same kind of Bihar that was there under Lalu Yadav's rule in which girls could not go outside in the evening, no one was allowed to by new car. We have seen a Bihar which had no electricity, water and roads. This NDA government has provided all the basic facilities in all villages, this is the change government brought in in its tenure," he added.
Fadnavis further said that the present Bihar is the "Bihar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar."
"Bihar is a land of revolutions. The present Bihar will contribute in the development of the nation. Bihar has 58 per cent youth population. Bihar youth will contribute most in the development of the country. We will jobs to youth make them self independent through Aatma Nirbhar Bharat," he added.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya alleged that the opposition leaders have become jobless under Modi government."The opposition has become jobless under Modi rule and they raise issues for themselves, not for youths. We understand the issues of jobs. We will try to fulfil the vacancy as soon as possible," he said.
"BJP is the favourite party of Youth as it leads with example. In our party, a normal worker can become a PM and Home Minister of the government. In this election, NDA will win and do development work here and will seek work for 21 st century India," he added.
Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
In the 2015 Assembly polls, JD-U, RJD, and Congress had fought the elections together under the Mahagathbandhan banner.The BJP-led NDA had fought the elections with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and other allies.
RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the elections, followed by JD-U (71), and BJP (53). However, BJP got the largest vote share (24.42 per cent), followed by RJD with 18.35 per cent and JD-U (16.83 per cent).
Differences later emerged between the RJD and JD-U and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returned to NDA.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor