BJP committed to make Uttarakhand an 'ideal and developed' state: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is determined to make Uttarakhand an "ideal and developed" state.
Addressing a gathering in the Gangolighat Assembly constituency, Singh said, "It is my promise to make Uttarakhand an ideal and developed state".
Noting that it was the dream of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to make the state a centre of attraction, the Minister appealed to people to cast their vote in favour of the BJP and to choose Pushkar Singh Dhami as their chief Minister, promising "we will take all steps to make the state prosperous state".
Singh said that nearly 78 lakh voters will write the fate of Uttarakhand in this Assembly election which is slated to poll on February 14.
The Defence Minister also hit out at the Congress for "snatching the special status" of Uttarakhand, which he said was created by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
"Congress people snatched the special status of Uttarakhand and they are now coming to seek your vote...Prime Minister Narendra Modi again give the state special status after BJP-led government came in the Centre in 2014," said Singh.
The Minister said that the BJP's motto is "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas (everyone's company, everyone's development, everyone's faith and everyone's effort).
He also said, "Congress thinks that BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate in Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami is a flower but I make it clear that he is a flower as well as fire"
Singh also lashed out at the Congress, saying " the party is facing internal clash due to which it has not yet declared its chief ministerial candidate".
Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10.
