Arvind Kejriwal spells 10-point agenda for poll-bound Uttarakhand

Delhi Chief Minister on Monday spelt out his party's 10-point agenda for Uttarakhand if voted to power, promising to end corruption and giving free quality education and medical treatment to all.

"First of all, we will wipe out corruption, not just reduce it. We alone can do it because we know how it is done. Other parties cannot because they do not have the intentions to do it," he said releasing the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) agenda at a press conference in Haridwar.

Accusing successive Congress and governments in Uttarakhand of only "looting" the state, he said AAP alone can provide an "honest alternative" to people.

"Nothing is going to change if you give another five years to either or Congress. All they would do is fill their coffers," he said.

"You have a chance in these elections to elect a party with clean intentions. AAP is the only honest alternative to the corrupt governments given by Congress and alternately over the past 21 years," he said.

Talking to reporters in Haridwar, Kejriwal said the promises being made by AAP to people in Uttarakhand like good roads and schools, better health facilities and employment are things which have already been done in Delhi.

"I am not talking in the void. We have already done in Delhi what we are promising to do here. We have given good government schools and hospitals in Delhi and we will do it here too," the Delhi chief minister said.

He further said people can ask their relatives in Delhi to verify and if they say they are are not happy with the AAP government there, they may not vote for the party.

"There is no other political party which can speak so confidently about what it has done," Kejriwal said.

The 10-point agenda, he said, was a summary of the party's manifesto for Uttarakhand included employment, an unemployment allowance for the jobless, free and uninterrupted electricity, good roads, free pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Ajmer Shareef and Kartarpur Sahib, making Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of Hindus all over the world, government jobs to retired servicemen and raising compensation to the families of martyrs of the army, police and paramilitary forces to Rs one crore.

It also includes monthly payment of Rs 1,000 to all women aged above 18 years, and an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to jobless youth until they are provided jobs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)