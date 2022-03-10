BJP's win in UP due to communalism, control of media, money power: CPI(M)

The on Thursday said the BJP's emphatic victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls is due to communal polarisation, control of sections of media and money power.

The raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states, while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab.

"The has won a second successive victory in the . With intensified communal polarisation, control over large sections of media and immense money power, the retained government with a reduced majority. Despite the immense economic hardships faced by the people, relief measures like provision of free foodgrains have had an impact," a statement by the said.

On the Punjab results, the Left party said it is a "decisive change" to reject traditional parties.

"In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a sweeping victory. The people of Punjab have voted for a decisive change, rejecting the two traditional parties -- Congress and Akali Dal," it said.

The party added that democractic forces have to redouble their efforts to fight the BJP.

"Overall, these results indicate the continuing dominance of right-wing politics. The Left and democratic forces will evolve fresh strategies and redouble their efforts in the fight against the Hindutva-Corporate regime, its policies and growing authoritarianism," it added.

