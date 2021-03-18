BJP to approach EC over bombing incident near MP Arjun Singh's residence

-
ALSO READ
BJP CEC meeting with Bengal unit ends, candidates' list to be out today
West Bengal polls: 30 companies of RPSF deployed in Jhargram, Purulia
SC rejects plea challenging EC's decision to hold WB polls in 8 phases
Bengal polls: BJP to make inroads but TMC will prevail, predict two surveys
TMC faces fresh spate of defections; 5 sitting MLAs, other leaders join BJP
-
After bombs were allegedly hurled near BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's Bhatpara, party national vice president Mukul Roy on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will approach the Election Commission regarding the incident.
"We will approach the Election Commission regarding the incident," Singh told ANI when asked to comment on the bombing incident.
BJP MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday alleged more than a dozen of bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' here by Trinamool Congress goons.
When asked if he would be contesting Assembly polls, Roy said: "This has not been finalised yet. The candidates' list will be released by Friday."
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said the situation in West Bengal is very bad.
"TMC is synonymous with violence politics. Despite the Model Code of Conduct, goons are hurling bombs and firing in front of police. This is a very bad situation. The Election Commission should take this as a warning. We are doubtful if polling will be held peacefully," he said.
Commenting on the bombing incident, BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said: "This is not good. The culture of West Bengal is against this."
When asked if Mukul Roy would be contesting the Assembly polls, he said: "There was a discussion on it during the meeting. But the parliamentary board will take the final decision."
A meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda with the core group of party's West Bengal unit took place at the party headquarters in which Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Rajib Banerjee were present.
Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU