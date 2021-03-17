Earlier CPI-M used to attack me, now BJP is at it: Mamata Banerjee

-
ALSO READ
Trump's Twitter account suspension dangerous precedent: BJP leaders
BJP targets Congress, Mamata Banerjee after Batla House conviction
P Kannan joins BJP ahead of Puducherry assembly polls
Kerala: BJP conducts survey to select assembly poll candidates
Prashant Kishor has left Mamata Banerjee to join Amarinder: BJP
-
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday played the underdog card to woo the voters in the state's Junglemahal, saying that earlier she used to be beaten up by the Communists, but now it is being done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
While addressing a rally in Jhargram's Gopivallavpur area, Banerjee said that the BJP workers had attacked her and injured her leg. "I have injury marks all over my body.
"Earlier, the CPI-M used to attack me and now it's the BJP. I have pain in my leg and I can't walk properly. But I have millions of legs of my mothers and daughters who have showered blessings upon me. They are my strength. I am sure of winning their votes in the upcoming elections too," she said.
The Trinamool chief addressed the large assemblage sitting on a wheelchair. Banerjee also focused on the women voters in Bengal and attacked the saffron brigade for increasing incidents of crime against women in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.
"If you want me to go, I will honour that. I leave it to my mothers and sisters of Bengal. You can exercise your franchise according to your wish. But remember, the rate of crime against women is really high in BJP-ruled UP and women are not safe over there," she said, urging people to vote against the BJP in the forthcoming elections.
The West Bengal CM also promised home delivery of ration to every household in Bengal if the Trinamool Congress returns to power after the elections.
"We give free ration to the people. You will not have to visit ration shops in the days to come. We will deliver ration to your doorsteps," Banerjee said.
The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to the polls in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.
--IANS
sbn/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU