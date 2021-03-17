Earlier CPI-M used to attack me, now BJP is at it: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson on Wednesday played the underdog card to woo the voters in the state's Junglemahal, saying that earlier she used to be beaten up by the Communists, but now it is being done by the (BJP).

While addressing a rally in Jhargram's Gopivallavpur area, Banerjee said that the BJP workers had attacked her and injured her leg. "I have injury marks all over my body.

"Earlier, the used to attack me and now it's the BJP. I have pain in my leg and I can't walk properly. But I have millions of legs of my mothers and daughters who have showered blessings upon me. They are my strength. I am sure of winning their votes in the upcoming elections too," she said.

The Trinamool chief addressed the large assemblage sitting on a wheelchair. Banerjee also focused on the women voters in Bengal and attacked the saffron brigade for increasing incidents of crime against women in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

"If you want me to go, I will honour that. I leave it to my mothers and sisters of Bengal. You can exercise your franchise according to your wish. But remember, the rate of crime against women is really high in BJP-ruled UP and women are not safe over there," she said, urging people to vote against the BJP in the forthcoming elections.

The West Bengal CM also promised home delivery of ration to every household in Bengal if the Trinamool Congress returns to power after the elections.

"We give free ration to the people. You will not have to visit ration shops in the days to come. We will deliver ration to your doorsteps," Banerjee said.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to the polls in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

