BJP CEC meeting with Bengal unit ends, candidates' list to be out today

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): A meeting of Bharatiya Janta Party Central Election Committee (CEC) with the party's West Bengal unit that began on late Wednesday night ended at around 3:30 am today at party headquarters in the national capital.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda were present in the meeting which took place after the meeting of BJP CEC with leaders from its West Bengal unit. The meeting, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ended at around 12 am. Shah, Nadda, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh among others were also present in the meeting.
The CEC has finalised the list of almost all the candidates for seats going to polls in the last four phases. After the meeting, BJP vice president Mukul Roy said: "We have discussed the seats and it will be announced soon."
Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said: "We have finalised the names of almost all candidates for the left four phases but few decisions are yet to be taken by top leadership. It will be taken soon and the candidates' list is likely to be announced soon."
According to sources, BJP will field some more MPs from the party in the West Bengal Assembly polls.
When asked if BJP will field Mukul Roy in the election, Banerjee said: "Discussion was held over this. But the final decision will be taken by the party."
According to sources, BJP will field Mukul Roy and MPs including Santanu Thakur, Jagannath Sarkar.
Economist Ashok Lahiri, who was earlier named for Alipurduar assembly seat, will now contest from Balurghat seat, they said.
Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
